In the Green: Masimo Corp (MASI) Closes at $141.23, Up/Down -1.24% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $141.23 down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $143.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Masimo Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 27, 2024, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $194 from $170 previously.

On November 06, 2024, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $170.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 03, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $126 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Brennan Michelle bought 100 shares for $155.25 per share. The transaction valued at 15,525 led to the insider holds 7,318 shares of the business.

Brennan Michelle bought 100 shares of MASI for $15,035 on Aug 12 ’25. The Chairman of the Board now owns 7,218 shares after completing the transaction at $150.35 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Jellison William R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $145.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 437,940 and bolstered with 4,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 7672291328 and an Enterprise Value of 8164893184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MASI is 1.28, which has changed by 0.26402938 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $194.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MASI has traded an average of 674.78K shares per day and 652340 over the past ten days. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.03M. Insiders hold about 6.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of 1756425600 were 3535853 with a Short Ratio of 5.24, compared to 1753920000 on 3268896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3535853 and a Short% of Float of 9.45.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Masimo Corp (MASI) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $5.79, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $366.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $369.17M to a low estimate of $365M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corp’s year-ago sales were $504.6MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $411.7M. There is a high estimate of $417.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.62B.