In the Green: TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Closes at $39.22, Up/Down 0.54% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $39.22 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $39.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.02 million shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.6986.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On May 22, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie sold 9,381 shares for $37.12 per share. The transaction valued at 348,223 led to the insider holds 62,978 shares of the business.

Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie bought 9,381 shares of FTI for $348,225 on Jul 25 ’25. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,381 shares for $29.76 each. As a result, the insider received 279,179 and left with 100,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 16120067072 and an Enterprise Value of 16815666176. As of this moment, TechnipFMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.769 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTI is 1.06, which has changed by 0.48842502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 5.30M shares per day and 11875750 over the past ten days. A total of 411.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.85M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.49% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of 1756425600 were 9320417 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1753920000 on 9289293. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9320417 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FTI is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0051268907The current Payout Ratio is 10.45% for FTI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-02-16 when the company split stock in a 1344:1000 ratio.