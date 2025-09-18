In the Green: TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Closes at $39.22, Up/Down 0.54% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $39.22 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $39.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.02 million shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.6986.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On May 22, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On December 19, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2024, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie sold 9,381 shares for $37.12 per share. The transaction valued at 348,223 led to the insider holds 62,978 shares of the business.

Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie bought 9,381 shares of FTI for $348,225 on Jul 25 ’25. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,381 shares for $29.76 each. As a result, the insider received 279,179 and left with 100,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 16120067072 and an Enterprise Value of 16815666176. As of this moment, TechnipFMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.769 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTI is 1.06, which has changed by 0.48842502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 5.30M shares per day and 11875750 over the past ten days. A total of 411.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.85M. Insiders hold about 1.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.49% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of 1756425600 were 9320417 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1753920000 on 9289293. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9320417 and a Short% of Float of 2.9499999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FTI is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0051268907The current Payout Ratio is 10.45% for FTI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-02-16 when the company split stock in a 1344:1000 ratio.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.