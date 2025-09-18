Insider’s View: Deciphering Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at $42.18 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $42.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.66 and its Current Ratio is at 12.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On August 04, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 30, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Young Jonathan sold 586 shares for $43.02 per share. The transaction valued at 25,210 led to the insider holds 196,898 shares of the business.

Yale Catriona sold 659 shares of AKRO for $28,350 on Sep 11 ’25. The Chief Development Officer now owns 90,829 shares after completing the transaction at $43.02 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, White William Richard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 659 shares for $43.02 each. As a result, the insider received 28,350 and left with 57,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 3373935104 and an Enterprise Value of 2667960064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKRO is -0.30, which has changed by 0.5064286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $58.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKRO traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1226710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.72M. Insiders hold about 11.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.13% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of 1756425600 were 8889091 with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 1753920000 on 8121294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8889091 and a Short% of Float of 11.4300005.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.58 and -$4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.72. EPS for the following year is -$4.24, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$4.01 and -$4.9.