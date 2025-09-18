Insider’s View: Deciphering Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) closed at $123.93 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $125.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. INGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.475.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

On August 09, 2024, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $122 to $145.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Zallie James P. sold 36,287 shares for $126.52 per share. The transaction valued at 4,591,140 led to the insider holds 50,129 shares of the business.

Zallie James P. bought 36,287 shares of INGR for $4,591,153 on Aug 12 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Fernandes Larry, who serves as the SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer of the company, sold 850 shares for $128.39 each. As a result, the insider received 109,131 and left with 31,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INGR now has a Market Capitalization of 7953937408 and an Enterprise Value of 8900937728. As of this moment, Ingredion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.217 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.852.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INGR is 0.75, which has changed by -0.0898208 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INGR has reached a high of $155.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.29%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INGR traded on average about 469.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 470910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.64M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.11% stake in the company. Shares short for INGR as of 1756425600 were 1928882 with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 1753920000 on 1290585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1928882 and a Short% of Float of 3.8900003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INGR is 3.20, which was 3.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025453389The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.74. The current Payout Ratio is 32.53% for INGR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-01-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ingredion Inc (INGR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $2.74 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.48 and $11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.42. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $11.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Ingredion Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.87BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $7.55B.