Insider’s View: Deciphering Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed at $165.38 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $165.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 14, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On August 06, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $226 to $230.

On July 21, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $200.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 21, 2025, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Beauchamp Steven R sold 4,664 shares for $174.40 per share. The transaction valued at 813,402 led to the insider holds 1,536,160 shares of the business.

Cappotelli Andrew sold 77 shares of PCTY for $13,373 on Sep 03 ’25. The Sr Vice President Operations now owns 22,827 shares after completing the transaction at $173.68 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, ANDREW CAPPOTELLI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 77 shares for $174.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 9122630656 and an Enterprise Value of 8983088128. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.631 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCTY is 0.56, which has changed by 0.012303352 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $223.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCTY traded on average about 542.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 560720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.23M. Insiders hold about 19.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of 1756425600 were 1128813 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1753920000 on 1160252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1128813 and a Short% of Float of 2.6199998.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.97, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $8.66 and $7.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $399.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.6M to a low estimate of $388.28M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $362.96MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $406.24M. There is a high estimate of $412.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.28M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.84B.