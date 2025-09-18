Insider’s View: Deciphering StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) closed at $94.25 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $93.55. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. SNEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL sold 3,000 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 285,000 led to the insider holds 134,902 shares of the business.

OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL sold 2,000 shares of SNEX for $193,000 on Aug 20 ’25. The Executive Vice-Chairman-Board now owns 132,902 shares after completing the transaction at $96.50 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $96.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNEX now has a Market Capitalization of 4917384704 and an Enterprise Value of -2220789760. As of this moment, StoneX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.017.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNEX is 0.52, which has changed by 0.67466235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNEX has reached a high of $106.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNEX traded on average about 504.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 507980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.86M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SNEX as of 1756425600 were 1611423 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1753920000 on 1313619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1611423 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) is a result of the insights provided by 1 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $7.51, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.89B