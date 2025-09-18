Insider’s View: Deciphering Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: TFPM) closed at $27.74 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $28.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. TFPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFPM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.15 and its Current Ratio is at 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 29, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

On February 29, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 29, 2024, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFPM now has a Market Capitalization of 5741075456 and an Enterprise Value of 5643513344. As of this moment, Triple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.407 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.567.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFPM is -0.19, which has changed by 0.64922714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFPM has reached a high of $29.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFPM traded on average about 534.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 670350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.28M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.76% stake in the company. Shares short for TFPM as of 1756425600 were 1315852 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 1032370.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (TFPM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $86.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.46M to a low estimate of $86M. As of the current estimate, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp’s year-ago sales were $73.67MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.93M. There is a high estimate of $95.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $359.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $345.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.99MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.58M and the low estimate is $348.3M.