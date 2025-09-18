Investor’s Delight: Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Closes Weak at 1.51, Down -3.82

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) was $1.51 for the day, down -3.82% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ABVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVE now has a Market Capitalization of 77299616 and an Enterprise Value of 176259840. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.598 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.369.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVE is -0.25, which has changed by 1.6034484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVE has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.14%.

Shares Statistics:

ABVE traded an average of 17.80M shares per day over the past three months and 2165460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 11.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVE as of 1756425600 were 1330286 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1753920000 on 1064836. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1330286 and a Short% of Float of 3.0299999.

