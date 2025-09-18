Investor’s Delight: Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Closes Strong at 31.63, Up 0.86

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) was $31.63 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $31.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.57 million shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRBG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On April 02, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $28.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 1,184,160 shares for $33.65 per share. The transaction valued at 39,846,984 led to the insider holds 82,711,853 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 30,000,000 shares of CRBG for $1,009,500,000 on Aug 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 83,896,013 shares after completing the transaction at $33.65 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,386,629 shares for $32.15 each. As a result, the insider received 430,380,122 and left with 113,896,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBG now has a Market Capitalization of 17032131584 and an Enterprise Value of 28157505536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.751 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.5.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRBG is 1.07, which has changed by 0.13045037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $36.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.20%.

Shares Statistics:

CRBG traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 3764940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 543.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.40M. Insiders hold about 26.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.05% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBG as of 1756425600 were 9035330 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1753920000 on 5103626. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9035330 and a Short% of Float of 4.0.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) is currently being evaluated by 14.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.29B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Corebridge Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.53BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9B. There is a high estimate of $5.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.15B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.58BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.94B and the low estimate is $17.72B.