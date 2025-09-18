Investor’s Delight: Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (IBG) Closes Weak at 0.33, Down -7.75

Abby Carey

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (NASDAQ: IBG) was $0.33 for the day, down -7.75% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. IBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3242.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when 114 Assets Inc bought 1,243,828 shares for $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBG now has a Market Capitalization of 3081337 and an Enterprise Value of 4528889. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.545 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBG is 2.94, which has changed by -0.8863014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBG has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.98%.

Shares Statistics:

IBG traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1028840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.54M. Insiders hold about 40.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IBG as of 1756425600 were 148694 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1753920000 on 98859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 148694 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.