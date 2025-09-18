Investor’s Delight: Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (IBG) Closes Weak at 0.33, Down -7.75

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (NASDAQ: IBG) was $0.33 for the day, down -7.75% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. IBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3242.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when 114 Assets Inc bought 1,243,828 shares for $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBG now has a Market Capitalization of 3081337 and an Enterprise Value of 4528889. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.545 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IBG is 2.94, which has changed by -0.8863014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IBG has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.98%.

Shares Statistics:

IBG traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1028840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.54M. Insiders hold about 40.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IBG as of 1756425600 were 148694 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1753920000 on 98859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 148694 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.