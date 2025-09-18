Investor’s Delight: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Closes Weak at 2.07, Down -2.36

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) was $2.07 for the day, down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.37 million shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1294 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OXSQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 161531632 and an Enterprise Value of 245686944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.105.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OXSQ is 0.67, which has changed by -0.2607143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.27%.

Shares Statistics:

OXSQ traded an average of 627.78K shares per day over the past three months and 738840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.50M. Insiders hold about 8.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.89% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of 1756425600 were 1828214 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1753920000 on 1523697. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1828214 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, OXSQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19811322The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.0.