Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN)’s Performance

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed the day trading at $8.77 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $8.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.8 million shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADTN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

On January 08, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 702057536 and an Enterprise Value of 1213540736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.234 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.052.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADTN is 1.38, which has changed by 0.5017123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.79%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADTN traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADTN traded about 2855040 shares per day. A total of 79.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.88M. Insiders hold about 13.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of 1756425600 were 1606877 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1753920000 on 1932782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1606877 and a Short% of Float of 2.0299999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) is the result of assessments by 4.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $274.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.52M. There is a high estimate of $279.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.88M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $922.72MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.12B.