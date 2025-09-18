Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) closed the day trading at $336.04 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $345.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. FDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $348.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $332.795.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FDS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when MCGONIGLE JAMES J sold 2,925 shares for $451.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,320,310 led to the insider holds 4,461 shares of the business.

MCGONIGLE JAMES J bought 2,925 shares of FDS for $1,319,994 on Jul 14 ’25. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Moskoff Gregory T, who serves as the MD,Controller and CAO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $442.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,106,509 and left with 44 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDS now has a Market Capitalization of 12704589824 and an Enterprise Value of 13960977408. As of this moment, Factset’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.104 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.376.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FDS is 0.83, which has changed by -0.28422934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FDS has reached a high of $499.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $341.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FDS traded about 408.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FDS traded about 546090 shares per day. A total of 37.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.71M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.92% stake in the company. Shares short for FDS as of 1756425600 were 2103895 with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1753920000 on 1735384. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2103895 and a Short% of Float of 6.34.

Dividends & Splits

FDS’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.28, up from 4.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012225151The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 29.05% for FDS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-02-07 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 17.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.53, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $4.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.27 and $16.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.07. EPS for the following year is $18.27, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $18.78 and $17.03.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $593.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.1M to a low estimate of $590.1M. As of the current estimate, Factset Research Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $562.19MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.4M. There is a high estimate of $606.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $596M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.43B.