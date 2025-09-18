Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Invivyd Inc (IVVD)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed the day trading at $1.15 down -8.73% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVVD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On March 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Lee Timothy Edward sold 29,643 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 16,796 led to the insider holds 59,344 shares of the business.

Lee Timothy Edward sold 20,013 shares of IVVD for $13,012 on Aug 18 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 88,987 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Duke William E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 29,643 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 16,796 and left with 49,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 240783888 and an Enterprise Value of 106224232. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.299 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVVD is 0.59, which has changed by -0.05737704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVVD traded about 5.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVVD traded about 4526490 shares per day. A total of 194.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.86M. Insiders hold about 20.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.12% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of 1756425600 were 5273423 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1753920000 on 3328231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5273423 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.