Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing TSS Inc (TSSI)’s Performance

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) closed the day trading at $15.19 up 5.49% from the previous closing price of $14.4. In other words, the price has increased by $5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.87 million shares were traded. TSSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.0501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MARROTT KARL TODD sold 11,100 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 179,487 led to the insider holds 295,575 shares of the business.

CHISM DANIEL M sold 15,000 shares of TSSI for $242,550 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 296,219 shares after completing the transaction at $16.17 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, KARL TODD MARROTT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,100 shares for $16.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSSI now has a Market Capitalization of 437687680 and an Enterprise Value of 392526880. As of this moment, TSS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSSI is 1.70, which has changed by 1.5658784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSSI has reached a high of $31.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSSI traded about 2.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSSI traded about 2711750 shares per day. A total of 23.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.79M. Insiders hold about 47.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.92% stake in the company. Shares short for TSSI as of 1756425600 were 4914230 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1753920000 on 3743952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4914230 and a Short% of Float of 20.18.