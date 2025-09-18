Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) closed the day trading at $1.81 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. VLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.795.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.43 and its Current Ratio is at 5.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Linse Capital LLC bought 1,422,700 shares for $2.03 per share.

Cynara Ltd. bought 2,050 shares of VLN for $5,576 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jul 23 ’25, another insider, Yarel – Toledano Adi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,736 shares for $2.73 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLN now has a Market Capitalization of 186140256 and an Enterprise Value of 91022808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.367 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLN is 0.25, which has changed by -0.17351598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLN has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLN traded about 769.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLN traded about 745620 shares per day. A total of 101.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.78M. Insiders hold about 26.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.51% stake in the company. Shares short for VLN as of 1756425600 were 442716 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1753920000 on 423338. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 442716 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.4M to a low estimate of $15.4M. As of the current estimate, Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s year-ago sales were $16.04MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.52M. There is a high estimate of $19.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.86MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.5M and the low estimate is $77M.