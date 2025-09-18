Knife River Corp (KNF)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Knife River Corp’s stock clocked out at $75.07, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $75.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. KNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

On March 10, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $102.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNF now has a Market Capitalization of 4253778688 and an Enterprise Value of 5629231616. As of this moment, Knife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.908 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.909.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KNF is 0.78, which has changed by -0.17965251 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has reached a high of $108.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNF traded 727.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 610270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.35M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.07% stake in the company. Shares short for KNF as of 1756425600 were 3223365 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1753920000 on 3517781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3223365 and a Short% of Float of 7.369999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Knife River Corp (KNF) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Knife River Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.11BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $752.34M. There is a high estimate of $944.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $3.2B.