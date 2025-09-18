Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 52.71, Up 1.64

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s stock clocked out at $52.71, up 1.64% from its previous closing price of $51.86. In other words, the price has increased by $1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.01 million shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.48.

On July 07, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2025, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Forman Charles D sold 20,000 shares for $54.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,082,600 led to the insider holds 187,828 shares of the business.

Charles D. Forman bought 20,000 shares of LVS for $1,090,000 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Forman Charles D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $52.63 each. As a result, the insider received 526,300 and left with 207,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVS now has a Market Capitalization of 36182970368 and an Enterprise Value of 48842854400. As of this moment, Las’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVS is 1.01, which has changed by 0.25201905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LVS traded 4.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5472330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 687.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.27M. Insiders hold about 54.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.22% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of 1756425600 were 14983840 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1753920000 on 14301534. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14983840 and a Short% of Float of 4.3899998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.95, LVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018318549The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.68BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16B. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.3BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.57B and the low estimate is $12.21B.