Market Highlights: Avient Corp (AVNT) Ends on a High Note at 35.89

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) closed at $35.89 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $35.77. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 17, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On March 14, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,731 shares for $37.82 per share.

Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,966 shares of AVNT for $120,301 on Mar 17 ’25. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Rathbun Joel R., who serves as the SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions of the company, sold 5,762 shares for $51.45 each. As a result, the insider received 296,432 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3285390848 and an Enterprise Value of 4847091200. As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.489 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.476.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNT is 1.44, which has changed by -0.2671023 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $54.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVNT traded on average about 714.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456160 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.77M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.01% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of 1756425600 were 1393537 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1753920000 on 1480021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1393537 and a Short% of Float of 2.01.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVNT is 1.08, which was 1.068 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029857421The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Avient Corp (AVNT) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $823.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $832.3M to a low estimate of $808M. As of the current estimate, Avient Corp’s year-ago sales were $815.2MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.22M. There is a high estimate of $783.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $743M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $3.33B.