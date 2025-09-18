Market Highlights: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Ends on a Low Note at 9.49

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $9.49 in the last session, down -1.56% from day before closing price of $9.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.27 million shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16.

On July 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Sell on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when WINKLER EVAN ANDREW bought 390,000 shares for $9.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 3704964352 and an Enterprise Value of 17806344192. As of this moment, Melco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.614 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.975.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLCO is 0.72, which has changed by 0.6222222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $10.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLCO traded on average about 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2581010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 390.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.16M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of 1756425600 were 7859535 with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1753920000 on 6103556. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7859535 and a Short% of Float of 5.2299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.95B.