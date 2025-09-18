Market Highlights: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Ends on a Low Note at 73.14

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) closed at $73.14 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $73.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. MIRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MIRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 425.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.97 and its Current Ratio is at 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Brege Laura sold 17,000 shares for $74.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,264,868 led to the insider holds 15,703 shares of the business.

BJERKHOLT ERIC sold 9,578 shares of MIRM for $728,024 on Sep 12 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 39,945 shares after completing the transaction at $76.01 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, LAURA BREGE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $74.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3674381568 and an Enterprise Value of 3688727552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.595 whereas that against EBITDA is -112.259.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIRM is 0.82, which has changed by 0.858704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIRM has reached a high of $78.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MIRM traded on average about 605.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.64M. Insiders hold about 19.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRM as of 1756425600 were 6861339 with a Short Ratio of 11.34, compared to 1753920000 on 6634186. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6861339 and a Short% of Float of 13.66.

Earnings Estimates

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 7.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136M to a low estimate of $122.3M. As of the current estimate, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $90.38MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.79M. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $336.89MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $653.11M and the low estimate is $566.08M.