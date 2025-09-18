Market Highlights: StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Ends on a Low Note at 60.13

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) closed at $60.13 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $61.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. STEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.605.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $49 from $40 previously.

On March 20, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Park David Y sold 1,000 shares for $63.26 per share. The transaction valued at 63,260 led to the insider holds 22,020 shares of the business.

DAVID Y PARK bought 1,000 shares of STEP for $63,260 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Hart Scott W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $61.44 each. As a result, the insider received 614,400 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STEP now has a Market Capitalization of 7442656256 and an Enterprise Value of 6404813824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.735 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.392.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STEP is 1.37, which has changed by 0.07240951 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STEP has reached a high of $69.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STEP traded on average about 561.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.28M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.82% stake in the company. Shares short for STEP as of 1756425600 were 2496553 with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 1753920000 on 1954318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2496553 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for StepStone Group Inc (STEP) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $255.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.26M to a low estimate of $255.26M. As of the current estimate, StepStone Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $208.79MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.9M. There is a high estimate of $330.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $969.72MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.25B.