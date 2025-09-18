Market Highlights: Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Ends on a Low Note at 8.6

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) closed at $8.6 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $8.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 858097728 and an Enterprise Value of 876605632. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.824 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TH is 1.94, which has changed by -0.11157024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TH traded on average about 393.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.00M. Insiders hold about 67.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of 1756425600 were 2523982 with a Short Ratio of 6.41, compared to 1753920000 on 2031943. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2523982 and a Short% of Float of 7.7700000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $85.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.4M to a low estimate of $79.9M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp’s year-ago sales were $95.19MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $97M. There is a high estimate of $98.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $313.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $351M and the low estimate is $243.4M.