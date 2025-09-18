Market Insight: Backblaze Inc (BLZE)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $9.53

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) closed at $9.53 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. BLZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Backblaze Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on June 24, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Budman Gleb sold 3,499 shares for $6.30 per share. The transaction valued at 22,044 led to the insider holds 1,863,857 shares of the business.

Budman Gleb sold 2,863 shares of BLZE for $18,924 on Feb 27 ’25. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 1,867,356 shares after completing the transaction at $6.61 per share. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, Suidan Marc, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,413 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 15,202 and left with 305,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLZE now has a Market Capitalization of 538090496 and an Enterprise Value of 549500992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.003 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLZE is 1.22, which has changed by 0.5321543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLZE has reached a high of $9.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLZE has traded an average of 578.53K shares per day and 932260 over the past ten days. A total of 56.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.00M. Insiders hold about 13.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.73% stake in the company. Shares short for BLZE as of 1756425600 were 1068911 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1753920000 on 1157073. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1068911 and a Short% of Float of 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Backblaze Inc (BLZE) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.15M to a low estimate of $36.7M. As of the current estimate, Backblaze Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.59MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.28M. There is a high estimate of $38.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.39M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.63MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $162M.