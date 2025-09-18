Market Insight: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $13.99

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) closed at $13.99 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. CIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chimera Investment Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when CREAGH GERARD bought 12,500 shares for $13.31 per share. The transaction valued at 166,375 led to the insider holds 138,127 shares of the business.

Macdowell Jack Lee Jr bought 66,000 shares of CIM for $998,580 on Dec 10 ’24. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 166,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.13 per share. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Macdowell Jack Lee Jr, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $14.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 745,500 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1134210432 and an Enterprise Value of 12622012416. As of this moment, Chimera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIM is 1.91, which has changed by -0.14538789 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIM has traded an average of 515.57K shares per day and 587030 over the past ten days. A total of 81.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.69M. Insiders hold about 2.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CIM as of 1756425600 were 1353967 with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 1753920000 on 1283283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1353967 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CIM is 1.48, from 1.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10586553The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.07. The current Payout Ratio is 129.15% for CIM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-05-22 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $84.51M to a low estimate of $84.51M. As of the current estimate, Chimera Investment Corp’s year-ago sales were $66.45MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.98M. There is a high estimate of $84.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.98M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.68MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.78M and the low estimate is $353.78M.