Market Insight: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $14.88

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) closed at $14.88 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $14.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.74 million shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.645.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 17, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMY now has a Market Capitalization of 9343407104 and an Enterprise Value of -1324760064. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.018 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMY is 0.74, which has changed by 0.50912774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $18.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HMY has traded an average of 4.53M shares per day and 6583650 over the past ten days. A total of 634.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 621.73M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.62% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of 1756425600 were 7497200 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1753920000 on 7265619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7497200 and a Short% of Float of 1.6.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.17, from 3.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25483656The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.9BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.89B and the low estimate is $82.07B.