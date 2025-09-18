Market Insight: Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $22.92

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $22.92 down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $23.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Helen of Troy Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On July 10, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $139 to $67.

On April 17, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $99.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 17, 2023, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when JUDGE TESSA bought 435 shares for $22.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,948 led to the insider holds 24,812 shares of the business.

Grass Brian bought 10,000 shares of HELE for $214,700 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 135,932 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, SCHEUERMAN TRACY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,300 and bolstered with 33,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 526136544 and an Enterprise Value of 1411346560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.758 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.794.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HELE is 0.84, which has changed by -0.6162732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $77.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HELE has traded an average of 876.32K shares per day and 644790 over the past ten days. A total of 22.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.34M. Insiders hold about 2.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.25% stake in the company. Shares short for HELE as of 1756425600 were 3298608 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1753920000 on 3010932. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3298608 and a Short% of Float of 23.369999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $416.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $420.39M to a low estimate of $413.3M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $474.22MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $510.21M. There is a high estimate of $562.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $488.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.77B.