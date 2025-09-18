Market Insight: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $69.54

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) closed at $69.54 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $70.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tecnoglass Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when ENERGY HOLDING CORP bought 1,495,898 shares for $79.03 per share.

Energy Holding Corp sold 1,495,898 shares of TGLS for $118,220,819 on Aug 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 20,210,090 shares after completing the transaction at $79.03 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Energy Holding Corp, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,490,000 shares for $82.30 each. As a result, the insider received 122,627,000 and left with 21,705,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3267482880 and an Enterprise Value of 3254343168. As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.405 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.687.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGLS is 1.86, which has changed by 0.009288788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $90.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGLS has traded an average of 362.13K shares per day and 310690 over the past ten days. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.77M. Insiders hold about 43.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.79% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of 1756425600 were 2319307 with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 1753920000 on 2413492. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2319307 and a Short% of Float of 12.2200005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGLS is 0.56, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007995431The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.24 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $265.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $267.04M to a low estimate of $263.8M. As of the current estimate, Tecnoglass Inc’s year-ago sales were $238.33MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.58M. There is a high estimate of $265.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $890.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B.