Market Insights: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s Notable Gain of 0.68%, Closing at $79.68

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ambarella Inc’s stock clocked out at $79.68, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $79.14. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 29, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on December 16, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Chen Yun-Lung sold 8,492 shares for $84.42 per share. The transaction valued at 716,895 led to the insider holds 61,651 shares of the business.

YUN-LUNG CHEN bought 8,492 shares of AMBA for $716,895 on Sep 10 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, CHRISTOPHER DAY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,772 shares for $85.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBA now has a Market Capitalization of 3401460224 and an Enterprise Value of 3143718912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.032 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMBA is 2.11, which has changed by 0.42872512 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $93.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMBA traded 912.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 698460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Insiders hold about 5.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.05% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of 1756425600 were 2071750 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1753920000 on 2171994. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2071750 and a Short% of Float of 5.7700000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Ambarella Inc (AMBA) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $104.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.5M to a low estimate of $103.97M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc’s year-ago sales were $82.65MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.1M. There is a high estimate of $95.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $381.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.87MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.5M and the low estimate is $378M.