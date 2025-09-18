Market Insights: Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)’s Notable Gain of 0.68%, Closing at $4.43

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s stock clocked out at $4.43, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $4.4. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5406 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.365.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.53 and its Current Ratio is at 20.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when McElhaugh Michael J. bought 246,886 shares for $3.26 per share.

McElhaugh Michael J. bought 53,114 shares of ABUS for $170,098 on Apr 15 ’25. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, Sofia Michael J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $3.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABUS now has a Market Capitalization of 849225152 and an Enterprise Value of 756136192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 55.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.049 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.486.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABUS is 1.07, which has changed by 0.07004833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABUS traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2014080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.80M. Insiders hold about 22.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.12% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of 1756425600 were 10546749 with a Short Ratio of 10.17, compared to 1753920000 on 12983847. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10546749 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8M