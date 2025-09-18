Market Insights: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)’s Notable Drop of -1.52%, Closing at $10.4

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Equinox Gold Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.4, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.54 million shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 268.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQX now has a Market Capitalization of 8153819136 and an Enterprise Value of 9564198912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.019 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.722.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQX is 1.11, which has changed by 0.69381106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQX traded 15.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19492360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 759.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 712.24M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.04% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of 1756425600 were 20653467 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1753920000 on 28345843.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $786M. It ranges from a high estimate of $786M to a low estimate of $786M. As of the current estimate, Equinox Gold Corp’s year-ago sales were $428.39M

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $3.21B.