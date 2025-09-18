Market Insights: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)’s Notable Gain of 1.71%, Closing at $9.52

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.52, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has increased by $1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KREF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 7.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 625236480 and an Enterprise Value of 5819984896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 144.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KREF is 0.93, which has changed by -0.2597201 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KREF traded 686.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 673680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 17.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.68% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of 1756425600 were 4066473 with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 1753920000 on 3524781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4066473 and a Short% of Float of 9.2700005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, KREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. The stock's 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.06.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $29.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.9M to a low estimate of $28M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc's year-ago sales were $37.01M. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.68M. There is a high estimate of $32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.72M. Based on 4 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $118.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.3M and the low estimate is $101M.