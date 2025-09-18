Market Insights: Quanta Services, Inc (PWR)’s Notable Drop of -0.59%, Closing at $376.01

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Quanta Services, Inc’s stock clocked out at $376.01, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $378.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $382.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $373.395.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on September 04, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $360.

On August 05, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $355 to $425.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $410.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWR now has a Market Capitalization of 56027721728 and an Enterprise Value of 60636827648. As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.493.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PWR is 1.03, which has changed by 0.29779446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $424.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PWR traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 916580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.72M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of 1756425600 were 4462425 with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 1753920000 on 3768724. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4462425 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.39, PWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0010310913The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.19. The current Payout Ratio is 6.14% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.85 and $10.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.6. EPS for the following year is $12.47, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $13.64 and $11.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $7.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6B to a low estimate of $7.13B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.49BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.33B. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.17B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.67BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.04B and the low estimate is $29.71B.