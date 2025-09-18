Market Momentum: 374Water Inc (SCWO) Registers a 2.50% Increase, Closing at $0.34

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) closed the day trading at $0.34 up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. SCWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3541 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3303.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCWO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 03, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Nagar Yaacov bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.35 per share.

Nagar Yaacov sold 122,439 shares of SCWO for $48,094 on Sep 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 35,813,175 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Nagar Yaacov, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 54,850 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 21,902 and left with 35,758,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWO now has a Market Capitalization of 51394924 and an Enterprise Value of 49896544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCWO is -0.36, which has changed by -0.79518074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCWO traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCWO traded about 746260 shares per day. A total of 146.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.45M. Insiders hold about 53.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.65% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWO as of 1756425600 were 1208059 with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 1753920000 on 1056519. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1208059 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.