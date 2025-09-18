Market Momentum: Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Registers a -1.81% Decrease, Closing at $22.24

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) closed the day trading at $22.24 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $22.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.49 million shares were traded. AMTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMTM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 12, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Loughran Barbara bought 4,600 shares for $21.23 per share. The transaction valued at 97,635 led to the insider holds 4,600 shares of the business.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. bought 100,000 shares of AMTM for $2,080,700 on Feb 12 ’25. The Executive Chair now owns 620,893 shares after completing the transaction at $20.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTM now has a Market Capitalization of 5411629056 and an Enterprise Value of 9288629248. As of this moment, Amentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.733 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMTM is 0.26, which has changed by -0.24635714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTM has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.45%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMTM traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMTM traded about 1658930 shares per day. A total of 243.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.03M. Insiders hold about 19.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.64% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTM as of 1756425600 were 9263705 with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 1753920000 on 7431510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9263705 and a Short% of Float of 8.41.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.54B. As of the current estimate, Amentum Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.21BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.35B and the low estimate is $14.04B.