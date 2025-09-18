Market Momentum: Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Registers a 0.48% Increase, Closing at $142.84

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) closed the day trading at $142.84 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $142.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.28 million shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 3.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Kenneth Duda bought 30,000 shares for $142.16 per share.

Kenneth Duda bought 24,000 shares of ANET for $3,411,840 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Kenneth Duda, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $142.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 179530645504 and an Enterprise Value of 170686251008. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.467 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANET is 1.48, which has changed by 0.50627434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $156.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.76%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANET traded about 9.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANET traded about 11318540 shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04B. Insiders hold about 17.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of 1756425600 were 12522995 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1753920000 on 17962340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12522995 and a Short% of Float of 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.81BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.23B and the low estimate is $10.22B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.