Market Momentum: Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Registers a 0.48% Increase, Closing at $142.84

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) closed the day trading at $142.84 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $142.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.28 million shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 3.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Kenneth Duda bought 30,000 shares for $142.16 per share.

Kenneth Duda bought 24,000 shares of ANET for $3,411,840 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 17 ’25, another insider, Kenneth Duda, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $142.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 179530645504 and an Enterprise Value of 170686251008. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.467 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANET is 1.48, which has changed by 0.50627434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $156.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.76%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANET traded about 9.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANET traded about 11318540 shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04B. Insiders hold about 17.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of 1756425600 were 12522995 with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1753920000 on 17962340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12522995 and a Short% of Float of 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.27, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.81BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.23B and the low estimate is $10.22B.