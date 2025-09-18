Market Momentum: Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) Registers a -6.34% Decrease, Closing at $1.33

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ) closed the day trading at $1.33 down -6.34% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. KIDZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KIDZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIDZ now has a Market Capitalization of 24051018 and an Enterprise Value of 34925348. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -504.199.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KIDZ is -0.40, which has changed by -0.66071427 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KIDZ has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KIDZ traded about 1.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KIDZ traded about 6250180 shares per day. A total of 18.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.68M. Insiders hold about 56.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.11% stake in the company. Shares short for KIDZ as of 1756425600 were 461354 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1753920000 on 592334. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 461354 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.