Market Momentum: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Registers a -0.12% Decrease, Closing at $24.49

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) closed the day trading at $24.49 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $24.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. NAMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.08 and its Current Ratio is at 21.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on August 25, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On July 17, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On June 17, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2025, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Topper James N bought 660 shares for $23.70 per share. The transaction valued at 15,639 led to the insider holds 3,028,524 shares of the business.

Kooij Louise Frederika sold 150,000 shares of NAMS for $3,874,017 on Sep 09 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.83 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Topper James N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,260 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,487 and bolstered with 3,027,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAMS now has a Market Capitalization of 2758270976 and an Enterprise Value of 2019436928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.551 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAMS is -0.01, which has changed by 0.52490664 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAMS has reached a high of $27.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAMS traded about 902.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAMS traded about 1216850 shares per day. A total of 112.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.28M. Insiders hold about 34.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.58% stake in the company. Shares short for NAMS as of 1756425600 were 7497579 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1753920000 on 7179587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7497579 and a Short% of Float of 7.9399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.39M