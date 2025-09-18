Market Momentum Report: Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (BFAM)’s Negative Close at 109.23

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) closed at $109.23 in the last session, down -1.08% from day before closing price of $110.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. BFAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

On November 22, 2024, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $140.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 18, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Burke Mary Lou sold 1,000 shares for $116.49 per share. The transaction valued at 116,490 led to the insider holds 27,449 shares of the business.

Burke Mary Lou bought 1,000 shares of BFAM for $116,415 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, TOCIO MARY ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $120.10 each. As a result, the insider received 360,286 and left with 18,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFAM now has a Market Capitalization of 6212112896 and an Enterprise Value of 7780172800. As of this moment, Bright’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFAM is 1.35, which has changed by -0.19978023 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFAM has reached a high of $141.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFAM traded on average about 597.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 674320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.29M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BFAM as of 1756425600 were 823671 with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 1753920000 on 869245. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 823671 and a Short% of Float of 1.46.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (BFAM) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $781.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.3M to a low estimate of $779.99M. As of the current estimate, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc’s year-ago sales were $719.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $731.7M. There is a high estimate of $737M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $727.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $3.06B.