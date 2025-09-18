Market Momentum Report: Corteva Inc (CTVA)’s Positive Close at 70.64

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) closed at $70.64 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $69.88. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.47 million shares were traded. CTVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 31, 2025, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $69.

On March 13, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when King Robert D. sold 37,280 shares for $74.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,765,993 led to the insider holds 49,262 shares of the business.

King Robert D. bought 37,280 shares of CTVA for $2,765,994 on Aug 29 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, FUERER CORNEL B, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 55,242 shares for $68.06 each. As a result, the insider received 3,759,771 and left with 101,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTVA now has a Market Capitalization of 47971627008 and an Enterprise Value of 49701625856. As of this moment, Corteva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.893 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.922.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTVA is 0.78, which has changed by 0.20546079 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTVA has reached a high of $77.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTVA traded on average about 4.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4399930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 679.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 678.03M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CTVA as of 1756425600 were 7192989 with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 1753920000 on 5642338. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7192989 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CTVA is 0.69, which was 0.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00987407The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 16.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Corteva Inc (CTVA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Corteva Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.33BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28B. There is a high estimate of $4.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.11B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.91BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.54B and the low estimate is $17.81B.