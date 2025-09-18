Market Momentum Report: Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS)’s Negative Close at 0.97

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ: GUTS) closed at $0.97 in the last session, down -2.26% from day before closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. GUTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.964.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GUTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Royan Ajay bought 17,901 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 22,980 led to the insider holds 17,901 shares of the business.

Barnes Kelly Ann bought 31,000 shares of GUTS for $40,210 on Mar 14 ’25. The Director now owns 31,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, SCHULMAN AMY W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,550 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,964 and bolstered with 8,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GUTS now has a Market Capitalization of 68863128 and an Enterprise Value of 88323008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3509.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5195.471 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GUTS is 1.60, which has changed by -0.642647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GUTS has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.85%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GUTS traded on average about 912.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 917680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Insiders hold about 48.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.59% stake in the company. Shares short for GUTS as of 1756425600 were 2543840 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1753920000 on 1999748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2543840 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.38.