Market Momentum Report: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)’s Negative Close at 35.72

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) closed at $35.72 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $35.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.445.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.57 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 02, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On March 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when RAN FRIDMAN bought 6,735 shares for $36.62 per share.

OFER KOREN bought 25,000 shares of GLBE for $894,500 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, OFER KOREN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $33.08 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 6062615552 and an Enterprise Value of 5574024192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLBE is 1.25, which has changed by -0.059009492 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $63.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.26%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLBE traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1674140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 169.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.02M. Insiders hold about 36.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.08% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of 1756425600 were 6279461 with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 1753920000 on 5203008. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6279461 and a Short% of Float of 5.3000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $217.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.82M to a low estimate of $214.46M. As of the current estimate, Global E Online Ltd’s year-ago sales were $175.97MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $322.33M. There is a high estimate of $334.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.46M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $946.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $752.76MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.12B.