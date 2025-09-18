Market Momentum Report: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)’s Positive Close at 17.96

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) closed at $17.96 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $17.79. In other words, the price has increased by $0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 247.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On September 05, 2025, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 02, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Wilson Julie F. sold 15,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 270,000 led to the insider holds 113,419 shares of the business.

Wilson Julie F. bought 15,000 shares of HR for $262,050 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Bohjalian Thomas N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 164,600 and bolstered with 75,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 6389597184 and an Enterprise Value of 11331840000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.271 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.845.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HR is 0.94, which has changed by 0.0027917624 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $18.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.06%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HR traded on average about 3.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5043300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 351.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.06M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.36% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of 1756425600 were 19472965 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1753920000 on 13534855. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19472965 and a Short% of Float of 10.37.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HR is 1.17, which was 1.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06576728The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.71.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $291.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.2M to a low estimate of $285.7M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $315.42MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.38M. There is a high estimate of $294.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.08B.