Market Recap Check: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)’s Positive Finish at 17.14, Up/Down 1.00

The price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) closed at $17.14 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $16.97. In other words, the price has increased by $1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.04 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 25, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On August 28, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 28, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Watanabe Todd sold 9,625 shares for $17.54 per share. The transaction valued at 168,799 led to the insider holds 891,944 shares of the business.

Watanabe Todd sold 504 shares of ARQT for $8,829 on Sep 09 ’25. The insider now owns 891,440 shares after completing the transaction at $17.52 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Watanabe Todd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 504 shares for $17.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 2055172992 and an Enterprise Value of 1974513024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.494 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARQT is 2.04, which has changed by 0.6903353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $18.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.32%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARQT traded on average about 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1899770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.71M. Insiders hold about 12.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of 1756425600 were 17018275 with a Short Ratio of 9.78, compared to 1753920000 on 16637743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17018275 and a Short% of Float of 17.53.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $86.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $92M to a low estimate of $83.5M. As of the current estimate, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $44.76MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.27M. There is a high estimate of $107.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $347M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $196.54MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.4M and the low estimate is $418.84M.