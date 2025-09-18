Market Recap Check: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s Positive Finish at 131.0, Up/Down 1.53

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) closed at $131.0 in the last session, up 1.53% from day before closing price of $129.03. In other words, the price has increased by $1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.11 million shares were traded. EMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.2068.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Train Michael H. sold 28,305 shares for $119.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,380,749 led to the insider holds 232,669 shares of the business.

Train Michael H. bought 28,305 shares of EMR for $3,379,476 on May 12 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,698 shares for $113.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,892,384 and left with 164,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMR now has a Market Capitalization of 73726803968 and an Enterprise Value of 86392799232. As of this moment, Emerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.859 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMR is 1.28, which has changed by 0.23689926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has reached a high of $150.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMR traded on average about 3.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2986850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 562.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 561.45M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.63% stake in the company. Shares short for EMR as of 1756425600 were 15377296 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1753920000 on 13206070. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15377296 and a Short% of Float of 2.74.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMR is 2.11, which was 2.108 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016337287The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 61.25% for EMR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Emerson Electric Co (EMR) is currently in progress, with 21.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.0. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $6.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.98B to a low estimate of $4.88B. As of the current estimate, Emerson Electric Co’s year-ago sales were $4.62BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.44B. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.39B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.43B and the low estimate is $18.61B.