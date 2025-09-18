Market Recap Check: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s Negative Finish at 7.51, Up/Down -2.47

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) closed at $7.51 in the last session, down -2.47% from day before closing price of $7.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.495.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.96 and its Current Ratio is at 3.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Durels Thomas P. sold 11,843 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 94,981 led to the insider holds 44,185 shares of the business.

Durels Thomas P. sold 5,779 shares of ESRT for $46,405 on Mar 21 ’25. The EVP, Real Estate now owns 56,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.03 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, Durels Thomas P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 11,843 shares for $8.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2230765312 and an Enterprise Value of 4011751936. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.531.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESRT is 1.81, which has changed by -0.33362913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESRT traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1324100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.10M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.34% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of 1756425600 were 5327331 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1753920000 on 4950276. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5327331 and a Short% of Float of 5.1799998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ESRT is 0.14, which was 0.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01818182The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $196.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.1M to a low estimate of $193.01M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $199.6MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.56M. There is a high estimate of $199.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $704.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.92MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $771.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.91M and the low estimate is $716.2M.

