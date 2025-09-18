Market Recap Check: Fastenal Co (FAST)’s Negative Finish at 47.12, Up/Down -0.28

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) closed at $47.12 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $47.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.13 million shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FAST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 227.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Drazkowski William Joseph sold 6,842 shares for $48.67 per share. The transaction valued at 333,012 led to the insider holds 11,994 shares of the business.

WILLIAM DRAZKOWSKI bought 6,842 shares of FAST for $333,012 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, FLORNESS DANIEL L, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 84,612 shares for $48.44 each. As a result, the insider received 4,098,673 and left with 565,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAST now has a Market Capitalization of 54076637184 and an Enterprise Value of 54384037888. As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.995 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FAST is 0.95, which has changed by 0.32025778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $50.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FAST traded on average about 6.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6357060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.81% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of 1756425600 were 25224369 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1753920000 on 25447460. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25224369 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FAST is 0.85, which was 0.825 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017460316The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 77.86% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-05-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Fastenal Co (FAST) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Fastenal Co’s year-ago sales were $1.91BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.55BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.34B and the low estimate is $8.4B.