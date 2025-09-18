Market Recap Check: Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)’s Negative Finish at 21.95, Up/Down -0.72

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $21.95 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $22.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.24 million shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On July 02, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 02, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when LOURENSO FRANK sold 8,714 shares for $22.30 per share. The transaction valued at 194,323 led to the insider holds 203,810 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIM now has a Market Capitalization of 14864549888 and an Enterprise Value of 23124893696. As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.039 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.128.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KIM is 1.33, which has changed by -0.05550772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $25.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KIM traded on average about 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3737000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 677.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.61M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.99% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of 1756425600 were 17869723 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1753920000 on 16100663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17869723 and a Short% of Float of 3.6199997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KIM is 0.92, which was 0.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04477612The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 175.60% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $522.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $526.74M to a low estimate of $516.83M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $502.88MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.32M. There is a high estimate of $541.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.57M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.15B.