Market Recap: Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.59

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIMN) was $1.59 for the day, down -11.17% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. LIMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIMN now has a Market Capitalization of 43032764.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIMN is 0.43, which has changed by -0.8022388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIMN has reached a high of $33.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.67%.

Shares Statistics:

LIMN traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 858250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.56M. Insiders hold about 79.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.76% stake in the company. Shares short for LIMN as of 1756425600 were 311749 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1753920000 on 230060.