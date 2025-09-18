Market Recap: LiveOne Inc (LVO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.48

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) was $0.48 for the day, down -10.23% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4775.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 55109864 and an Enterprise Value of 82104376. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.817 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVO is 1.84, which has changed by -0.6703448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.51%.

Shares Statistics:

LVO traded an average of 862.13K shares per day over the past three months and 930010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 21.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of 1756425600 were 1295604 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1753920000 on 713325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1295604 and a Short% of Float of 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of LiveOne Inc (LVO) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.75M to a low estimate of $18.76M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.72M. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.41MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115M and the low estimate is $106.99M.